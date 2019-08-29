Cougar sighted in Nelson near High St.

Police news release includes tips on what to do in case of a cougar encounter

A provincial conservation officer says cougars do not like busy areas, but will explore them in the search for available and vacant habitat. This is not the cougar sighted hear High St. (File photo)

The Nelson Police Department, in a news release, reports that a cougar was seen in the area of High Street yesterday.

Some safety tips if you encounter a cougar:

1. Never approach a cougar.

2. Immediately and forcefully show the animal that you’re a human by waving your arms and being vocal.

3. Never turn your back to a cougar. Always face it while slowly backing away.

4. Never run away as it may trigger a chase response from the cougar.

5. If a cougar attacks, fight back.

The police news release encourages the public to monitor their children closely outdoors and to bring their pets in at night.

The BC Conservation Service has been advised of the recent cougar activity in Nelson. Further sightings can be reported by calling the RAPP line at 1-877-952-RAPP or by cellular art #7277.