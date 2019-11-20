Cougar reportedly spotted near West Kelowna church, elementary school

This is the second time in the past month that a cougar has been seen in the area

A cougar sighting was reported in West Kelowna’s Rose Valley neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.

A concerned resident posted to the Rose Valley Community (West Kelowna) Facebook group this morning saying she spotted the cougar near the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on McDougall Road, a short walk from Mar Jok Elementary School.

According to one comment on the post made by somebody who works at Mar Jok, the incident was reported to the school. The sighting was also reported to Rose Valley Elementary School, another comment read.

The Capital News reached out to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Earlier this month, a cougar was spotted just down the road near Rose Valley Elementary School.

According to WildSafe BC, if you do encounter a cougar try and remain calm, make yourself look as large as possible and back away slowly, keeping the animal in view.

If a cougar shows aggression or begins following you, keep eye contact, yell and make loud noises.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service asks that any wildlife encounters be reported the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.

