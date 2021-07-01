A cougar was recorded on a home security system in Aldergrove at 33 Ave and 266a Street. (Screenshot)

Cougar recorded on home security system in Aldergrove

Wildcat was spotted in driveway at 33 Ave and 266a Street overnight on June 28

A cougar was caught wandering through an Aldergrove neighbourhood after a home surveillance camera recorded the cat in the early morning hours on Monday, June 28.

The sighting took place at 33 Ave and 266a Street, which is near a forested area on the southwest edge of town.

Resident Vanessa Labreche said she reported it that morning and the conservative officer confirmed it was a cougar.

“He didn’t say anything about being a danger to the public,” she explained. “He just said he will add the sighting to his database so that they have a definite confirmation of a cougar in the area in case they get any more reports from around the area.”

To report cougars in conflict, sightings in urban areas or a cougar showing unusual or aggressive behaviour, call the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 or visit wildsafebc.com.

