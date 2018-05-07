The owner of bloodhounds used to track a cougar in Gordon Head on Monday watches as Conservation Officer Peter Pauwels drives away with the cougar in the white can.

Cougar caught in yard of Gordon Head home

Bloodhounds called in to track cougar

Bloodhounds were called in to track and capture a cougar from a Gordon Head yard at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Conservation officer Peter Pauwels removed the animal from 4333 Gordon Head Rd. It’s believed the cougar was finally tranquilized while in a tree.

The cougar is likely the same one reported several times in Saanich throughout Saturday and Sunday in the area of Queenswood and Ten Mile Point.

The News’ is still waiting to confirm wherePauwels will release the animal back into the wild.

Wildlife conservation often use bloodhounds, handled by a third-party contractor, to track cougars and bears.

There was no unusual or aggressive behaviour reported by the animal and cougars do frequent rural and urban areas of Saanich. In 2015, a cougar made its way into James Bay after a stint near the Saanich and Oak Bay border. It was tranquilized, tagged and released into the Sooke Hills.

