The College of the Rockies has conducted mock disaster training exercises in the past through the nursing program. College of the Rockies file photo.

COTR to conduct mock disaster exercise

Mass casualty simulation aimed at preparing nursing students to respond to disaster-type events

If you see a bunch of emergency vehicles and personnel at the College of the Rockies Cranbrook campus next week — relax, it’s just a training exercise.

Third-year nursing students are teaming up with Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services and B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics to stage a mock disaster simulation on Monday, March 18.

The scenario will involve nursing students and emergency personnel responding to a mock mass casualty situation.

The goal of the exercise is to prepare nursing students for potential disaster-type scenarios they may encounter in their nursing careers.

The simulation will begin on Monday morning, and run between 9 a.m to 12 p.m.

