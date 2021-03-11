COTR returning to on-campus learning in the fall

The College of the Rockies is preparing for a return to campuses in the fall.

Preparations for students to return to classes are now underway following direction from Dr. Bonnie Henry, the province’s chief medical officer, that was announced on Monday, March 8.

“Yesterday, Dr. Bonnie Henry issued a new direction to all BC post-secondary institutions to return to safe, on-campus learning this fall,” said College of the Rockies President Paul Vogt, in a press release. “This is welcome news. Through the COVID period, 40 percent of our students have had some face-to-face learning on campus. We are now planning for a full return to campus in September.”

While there will be a return to campuses and in-class instruction, the fall term will look different than pre-pandemic times.

Safety precautions such as daily self-checks, mandatory masks and quarantine requirements following international travel will remain in place.

“Our students and employees have shown their resilience over the past year,” Vogt said, “but it has been challenging for everyone. We’ll look forward to offering a full student experience, which includes that personal connection to peers and instructors.”

The College says it will continue to work with Dr. Henry and the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training to identify and manage risk factors as students return to campuses across the East Kootenay in September.

Kimberley Bulletin