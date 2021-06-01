COTR donates sheds to Cranbrook Food Bank, Public Produce Garden

The sheds were constructed by students in COTR's Introduction to Construction program

College of the Rockies’ Introduction to Construction program has donated two sheds to the Cranbrook Food Bank and the Cranbrook Community Garden. Construction of the sheds provided a real-world project for students as they developed their skills during the course of their program. Pictured (l-r): Deanna Kemperman, Executive Director, Cranbrook Food Bank; Meredith Funston, Cranbrook Food Recovery program coordinator; Natasha Vickerd, Introduction to Construction Supervisor; Tracey Whiting, Manager, Continuing Education and Contract Training; and Evan Vogel, Introduction to Construction student. (COTR file)

College of the Rockies has donated a pair of garden sheds to the Cranbrook Food Bank and Community Connections Society.

The sheds were constructed by students in COTR’s Introduction to Construction program. One will be housed at the new Cranbrook Food bank location on Industrial Rd. while the other will go to the Cranbrook Public Produce Garden on 18th Ave.

The program gave students access to test out the construction trade in preparation of employment in the industry or further trades training at the college, said COTR in a press release. Participants were part of a mix of online learning paired with hands-on safety training and building experience.

“Constructing these sheds was a valuable learning tool that allowed our students to apply what they had been discovering in the online components of the program to a real world project,” said Tracey Whiting, Manager of Continuing Education and Contact Training. “It’s rewarding to now see the fruits of their labour going to such worthwhile groups as the Food Bank and Community Garden.”

Cranbrook Food bank moved into their new facility at the beginning of April, and Cranbrook Food Recovery is currently in the process of moving to the new building as well.

Cranbrook Food Recovery is part of the Community Connections Society for Southeast BC, along with the Food Action Committee and Public Produce Garden. All three programs work closely with the food bank to help reduce food insecurity in Cranbrook.

Deanna Kemperman, Executive Director of the Cranbrook Bank says that the donation from the college came at the perfect time.

“What a gift. On behalf of Cranbrook Food Bank Board and volunteers, we want to thank you so much,” Kemperman said. “We’re very appreciative of the college’s support. Sharing a facility allows our food bank and food recovery to combine our food scraps for local farmers, making the whole process more efficient for both our programs and the busy farmers. Having a shed to house this farmer’s food is essential. This donation couldn’t have happened at a better time.”

Nancy Reid, Executive Director of Community Connections Society adds that the shed will allow the society to secure the picnic tables and other equipment in the garden.

“We appreciate the College’s contribution to our garden space and food security in Cranbrook,” Reid said.

