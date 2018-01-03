Cost of snow-clearing mounts in Central Okanagan

Kelowna says it expects to be $300,000 over budget for 2017

Drivers are asked not park on the street during heavy snow falls to allow plows to get through.

The bills to clear snow off streets in Kelowna and West Kelowna are piling up.

Kelowna officials said Wednesday the city expects to cost of snow clearing in 2017—including both the winter months at the start and at end of the year—will top $2 million. That’s well above the $1.7 million the city budgets each year for snow removal.

City public works manager Darryl Astofooroff said the heavy snow falls in both November and then again last week pushed the cost over budget.

“Normally we go through about 70 per cent of the (annual) budget in the first part of the year (January to March),” he said.

But the unusually early, heavy snow fall this winter changed that.

Because the city works on a calendar year budget cycle for snow clearing, as of Monday (Jan. 1), a new snow-clearing budget of $1.7 million is now in place for 2018.

The amount to cover the budget overage will be taken from a reserve fund that uses unspent snow-clearing money from previous years.

Meanwhile, over in West Kelowna, where the snow fall was just as dramatic, the financial impact on taxpayers has not been as severe because the city has a fixed contract with a company, AEL, to clear snow off city roads.

The contract is based on a set number of “snow events” each year said city spokeswoman Kirsten Jones. Unlike Kelowna, West Kelowna’s snow clearing is based on the winter season—November to March.

Jones said so far there has been one more snow event than anticipated and that has driven up the cost a little for the contractor.

In both Kelowna and West Kelowna, officials say they feel they have got the upper hand on clearing the most recent snow despite the record dump the area received last week. Still, they caution residential streets are among the lowest priorities when it comes to immediate plowing during and after a snow storm. Residents are also asked not to park on the street during a heavy snow storm because they can impede plows.

Last week Kelowna implemented its new snow event rules for some higher residential neighbourhoods where cars needed to be off the road to allow plows to get through.

Astofooroff said the procedure worked well, adding area residents seemed to respond as soon as the signs in their neighbourhoods went up.

“As soon as the signs went up, people got the idea,” he said.

