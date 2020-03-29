COSAR assisted BC Ambulance with an injured hiker at K.L.O. Creek Park. (Contributed)

COSAR assists first responders with injured hiker in K.L.O. Creek Park in Kelowna

This is the second incident COSAR has responded to in 24 hours

  • Mar. 29, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Central Okanagan remained busy today, being called out for the second time after rescuing two hikers lost on Okanagan Mountain Park 0n Saturday night.

Today, COSAR was called upon to support BC Ambulance with an injured hiker in K.L.O. Creek Park.

“We are seeing a large increase in the number of people visiting local parks during the current COVID out break,” said COSAR on Instagram.

“If you do venture into the parks, not only is the practice of social distancing important but please ensure that you are well equipped for the trails that you decide to explore.”

READ MORE: COSAR rescues two lost hikers from Okanagan Mountain Park

<div style="color: #808080

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 1.2em; font-weight: bold; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 22px; white-space: pre;”>Daniel Taylor

<div style="color: #808080

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: .9em; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 18px;”>Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

<div style="color: #808080

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: .9em; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 18px;”>Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

<div style="color: #808080

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: .9em; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 18px;”>Follow me on Twitter

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
RCMP, firefighters rally in support for health care workers in Kelowna
Next story
VIDEO: Williams Lake tribute to health care workers ‘fantastic’: deputy fire chief

Just Posted

Most Read