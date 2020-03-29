COSAR assists first responders with injured hiker in K.L.O. Creek Park in Kelowna

This is the second incident COSAR has responded to in 24 hours

COSAR assisted BC Ambulance with an injured hiker at K.L.O. Creek Park. (Contributed)

The Central Okanagan remained busy today, being called out for the second time after rescuing two hikers lost on Okanagan Mountain Park 0n Saturday night.

Today, COSAR was called upon to support BC Ambulance with an injured hiker in K.L.O. Creek Park.

“We are seeing a large increase in the number of people visiting local parks during the current COVID out break,” said COSAR on Instagram.

“If you do venture into the parks, not only is the practice of social distancing important but please ensure that you are well equipped for the trails that you decide to explore.”

