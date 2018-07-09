Corvette rolls into White Rock garden

One man was taken to hospital Saturday afternoon following a rollover crash in White Rock.

Fire Chief Phil Lemire told Peace Arch News Monday that crews responded to a scene in the 14900-block of Beachview Avenue.

“A black Corvette went off the road. It had been going up Buena Vista, rolled over onto its top,” Lemire said.

Lemire said the car was travelling eastbound on Buena Vista when the crash occurred, and that the car came to rest in the yard of a Beachview Avenue home. He did not have any information as to what caused the crash, but said the driver was standing outside of the car when firefighters arrived.

One area resident told PAN the driver had noted the vehicle had “way more power than he thought.”

Lemire said it was fortunate that no one was in the Corvette’s path when it veered off the road, and that the driver’s injuries weren’t more serious.