(File photo)

Corvette rolls into White Rock garden

Driver fortunate injuries weren't more serious: fire chief

One man was taken to hospital Saturday afternoon following a rollover crash in White Rock.

Fire Chief Phil Lemire told Peace Arch News Monday that crews responded to a scene in the 14900-block of Beachview Avenue.

“A black Corvette went off the road. It had been going up Buena Vista, rolled over onto its top,” Lemire said.

Lemire said the car was travelling eastbound on Buena Vista when the crash occurred, and that the car came to rest in the yard of a Beachview Avenue home. He did not have any information as to what caused the crash, but said the driver was standing outside of the car when firefighters arrived.

One area resident told PAN the driver had noted the vehicle had “way more power than he thought.”

Lemire said it was fortunate that no one was in the Corvette’s path when it veered off the road, and that the driver’s injuries weren’t more serious.

Previous story
Accident forces Coquihalla lane closure
Next story
Bear activity around Willowvale and Elks

Just Posted

DEA confirms involvement in RCMP’s Ucluelet homicide investigation

 

Corvette rolls into White Rock garden

 

Quesnel Outback Quadders draw full house

  • 17 hours ago

 

New role at Pathways to help navigate addictions recovery in Penticton

  • 17 hours ago

 

Most Read