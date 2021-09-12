Corvette crashes into ditch in Summerland

It's not known why the vehicle went off road on a straight stretch of Highway 97

A Corvette went off the road on a straight stretch of Highway 97 in Trout Creek Saturday. (Monique Tamimnga Western News)

A Corvette drove off Highway 97 and into a small ditch on a straight stretch in the Trout Creek area of Summerland Saturday.

Police, fire and ambulance were called to the single vehicle crash around 3:45 p.m. Traffic going southbound on the highway was temporarily closed while firefighters worked to extract the driver. The highway was quickly opened to one lane of traffic.

It’s unknown why the Corvette crashed and if there were any injuries. The area where the crash occurred is a straight stretch. There were skid marks where the car went off road.

That stretch of highway, at the intersection of Johnson Street and Highway 97 slows from 100 km/h to 70 km/h.

