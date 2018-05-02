Corvette car show coming to Ladysmith’s Transfer Beach on Sunday

Doug Oakley and Bob Lynch presented the cheque to the LRCAâ€™s community development manager Cathleen McMahon as they stand next to a 2017 Z06 black convertible with 650 horsepower and a 2016 Stingray Coupe painted Long Beach red.

The Victoria Corvette Club will once again hold its ‘Glass on the Grass Car Show’ at Transfer Beach this coming Sunday from 10 am-2 pm.

The show has become a highlight of the motoring year for the club which was founded in 1981 and has approximately 80 members throughout the Island and even a few on the mainland.

This will be the fourth year that the event featuring upwards of 80 of America’s #1 sports car will be held in Ladysmith.

Entry is completely free to all Corvettes and spectators. Donations are also welcome and encouraged.

Last week, on a beautiful sunny day like the one being forecasted for this weekend, a few of the members of the club drove their cars up-Island to hand a $500 cheque to the Ladysmith Resources Centre Association to help them continue the great work they do for the community.

The Victoria Corvette Club said they particularly appreciate the assistance the LRCA is to the RCMP in the areas of Victims Services and Restorative Justice.

Coming to the car show hungry ? Food service will be available this year by La Mexicaine, featuring pulled pork sandwiches.