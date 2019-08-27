Cortes to Quadra Island ferry breaks down on last run Monday evening

Long line up greets first sailing which departed 7:50 a.m. from Whaletown

There are reports on social media of a long line up at the Cortes Island ferry terminal after the Quadra Queen II appears to have broken down yesterday evening.

The last round trip sailings was cancelled Monday evening after the Quadra Queen II encountered mechanical difficulties, according to a BC Ferries service notice. The vessel was back in service this morning and heading to Quadra Island as of 8:16 a.m. Posts on social media reported of a long line up for the first sailing.

One user on the Facebook group We Heart Cortes Island said that the 7:50 a.m. ferry left at 8:05 with a full load left behind. It was reported on the same group last night that the ferry had been seen drifting off Whaletown around 5:50 p.m. The vessel apparently was able to make it to the terminal

A request has been put to BC Ferries for an update.

