Correlieu remembers: local high school hosts Remembrance Day ceremony

Students in Quesnel put on and spoke at the commemorative event

Cadets stand at attention during a minute of silence at the Correlieu Remembrance Ceremony on Thursday (Nov. 8) morning. Heather Norman photo

Correlieu Secondary School held its Remembrance Ceremony this morning (Nov. 8).

The event brought out representatives from the Legion, City Council, MLA’s office and the RCMP, and was largely driven by Correlieu students.

Mattias Aaslie, a student at Correlieu, acted as Master of Ceremonies and gave a speech written by his great-grandfather, while another student, Twyla Starr, welcomed the school and community members to the territory.

Student Alaura Jaggernath also gave a speech in the ceremony, speaking about veterans and her own family’s role in the military. The Correlieu Jazz Band performed, there was a reading of In Flanders Fields by student Dakota Mack and student Adrien Popik performing a song as well.

The ceremony opened and closed with a presentation of the flags by local cadets.

