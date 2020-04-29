Correction and apology to C-1 Contractors

  • Apr. 29, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

In our report published in early February, regarding the flooding of housing displacing residents in Colwood, we identified a neighbouring source property as owned and partially owned by C-1 Contractors Ltd. That company was a tenant and not an owner.

We regret the error and apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused.

Also, a reader posted a comment online respecting fly-by-night contractors who were not local. In fact, C-1 Contractors has been present in the Greater Victoria area since 1994.

We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.

