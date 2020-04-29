Correction and apology to C-1 Contractors

We apologize for the error and any confusion it may have caused

In our report published in early February, regarding the flooding of housing displacing residents in Colwood, we identified a neighbouring source property as owned and partially owned by C-1 Contractors Ltd. That company was a tenant and not an owner.

We regret the error and apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused.

Also, a reader posted a comment online respecting fly-by-night contractors who were not local. In fact, C-1 Contractors has been present in the Greater Victoria area since 1994.

We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.

Goldstream News Gazette