CORRECTION

The North Island Gazette published incorrect information on the front page of the Dec. 20 edition.

In the Dec. 20 edition of the North Island Gazette we published incorrect information on the front page, stating two people died from the Highway 19 car accident on Thursday, Dec. 14. In actuality, our sources were incorrect and only one person passed away. The Gazette apologizes to the family for the error.

