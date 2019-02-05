B.C. Coroners Service wants help identifying a man found dead on Valdes Island on June 23. He had tattoos like the ones pictured. (Submitted photo)

Coroners trying to identify man found dead on Valdes Island

Dead man had a Kottonmouth Kings hip hop group tattoo on his back

  • Feb. 5, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

B.C. Coroners Service is seeking help in identifying a man who was found dead on Valdes Island last summer.

According to a press release, the man’s body was found June 23. He was of average build and between 20 and 40 years old, with light-coloured skin. He had short black hair and stood approximately 5-foot-10.

He was wearing green shorts, a red-and-black tartan fleece shirt, a “Donate Life” silicone bracelet and had a number of tattoos, including one on his back, which was the logo of the Kottonmouth Kings, a U.S. hip-hop group. He also had a bullet necklace and a Texas-style belt buckle.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the B.C. Coroners Service Special Investigations Unit at 1-877-660-5077, quoting case number 2018-1023-0072. People can also call Gabriola RCMP at 250-247-8333, quoting case number 2018-377.

