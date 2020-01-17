Coroner’s Service investigating circumstances of senior’s death in Campbell River

Body found on beach in Ocean Grove; not deemed a suspicious death

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the unexpected death of a male in his 70s found on the beach in the Ocean Grove area.

Campbell River RCMP said the Jan. 12 death was not considered suspicious.

The BC Coroners Service investigation will look to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his unexpected death, said Andy Watson, BC Coroner Service spokesperson.

