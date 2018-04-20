Coroners office investigates death of Victoria-area teen

Investigation involves 'male teenager', confirmed student at Oak Bay high

  • Apr. 20, 2018 12:00 a.m.
The BC Coroners Service is investigating after an Oak Bay High School student died today (April 20).

“I can confirm we’re in the very early stages of an investigation involving a male teenager,” said Andy Watson, manager of strategic communications with the BC Coroners Service. “We’re still in the very early stages of our investigation.”

The Coroners Service of British Columbia is responsible for investigating all unnatural, sudden and unexpected, unexplained or unattended deaths in the province. It makes recommendations to improve public safety and prevent death in similar circumstances.

Classes were not in session today because of a district-wide professional development day.

The coroner service does not confirm identities of individuals.

Resources are available for those affected by the trauma.

Kids Help Phone offers 24/7 counselling online at kidshelpphone.ca or by phone 1-800-668-6868.

The 24-hour Vancouver Island Crisis Line is an Island Health contracted service offers text 250-800-3806, online chat vicrisis.ca and phone services 1-888-494-3888.

