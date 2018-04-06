Coroner’s inquest due for 2016 death of man in Saanich

Andre Claude Boucher died shortly after he was found unresponsive in Saanich Police custody

Authorities are looking into what caused the death of a man who took ill while in custody of the Saanich Police in the summer of 2016.

The B.C. Coroners Service has announced it a public inquest into the death of Andre Claude Boucher, who became unresponsive while in police custody on July 28 of 2016.

Boucher was transported to Victoria General Hospital, where he died in early August.

As he was found unresponsive in police custody, the chief coroner has directed that an inquest be held. It will begin on May 14 at the Victoria law courts.

Boucher, aged 60 at the time of his death, was taken into custody and placed in a police cell after Saanich police responded to a complaint on the evening of July 27, 2016.

B.C. Coroners Service is looking to gather the facts surrounding why a death took place, and is not a fault-finding agency.

