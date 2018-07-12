Coroner investigating death of Trail man

The man is reported to have died in a climbing accident above Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Kootenay Search and Rescue teams stayed at the Trail site into the early evening. (Trail Times file photo)

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed that a local man died in an accident above Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital on Wednesday.

“We were notified today (Thursday),” spokesperson Andy Watson told the Trail Times via email.

“I can confirm the coroners service is in the early stages of its investigation involving a male, in his 30s, from Trail,” Watson stated. “Due to the privacy of the deceased, we will not be confirming or releasing the identity of the decedent, per the Coroners Act and provincial privacy legislation.”

Early Thursday, Cpl. Devon Reid said that Trail police would make no further comment as the case had been turned over to the coroners service in Kelowna.

He explained police act only as the service’s agent when the coroner’s office leads an investigation.

A 9-1-1 call came in to Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue mid-morning Wednesday, stating someone had witnessed a person fall several metres from a rock face above the hospital.

A witness said she was leaving the hospital and noticed a cloud of dust and some rocks falling near the graffiti-covered face of the bluffs.

That’s when the witness saw someone “roped in and chipping away at rocks.”

The witness said then a larger rock fell and took the climber down to a plateau above the hospital’s helipad.

Police stayed on scene with Search and Rescue teams from Castlegar, Rossland, South Columbia and Grand Forks late into the day while geo-engineers assessed the site as the rocks were reported to be unstable.

A HETS rescue – or helicopter long line rescue – was also called in.

Helicopter long line rescue systems can offer rapid rescue response and reduced risk exposure over traditional land rescue based techniques in remote, high angle terrain or difficult to access work sites.

