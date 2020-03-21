Coronavirus: Third Revelstoke heliskiing company declares COVID-19 case

The three cases have been reported in less than a week

Eagle Pass Heliski confirmed today that a previous guest has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement on their webpage, a guest who stayed in private accommodation and skied with the company from March 9 to 12 tested positive for COVID-19 once they arrived in their home country.

The company said all parties with known exposure will be contacted and advised to self-isolate for 14-days and self-monitor for symptoms. They have also reported the case to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Eagle Pass Heliski closed on March 17.

The Revelstoke Review reached out to the company, but Ian Tomm, president of Eagle Pass Heliskiing, would not provide more details or comment.

This is the third case in less than a week for Revelstoke that a visiting heliskier has tested positive for COVID-19 once they returned home.

The first was a guest with Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing on March 17 and the second was a client with Canadian Mountain Holidays on March 20.

According to the province, COVID-19 cases that are diagnosed outside Canada will not be counted towards official Canadian statistics on the virus.

Revelstoke’s first locally tested case of COVID-19 was also confirmed on March 17.

As-of-today, B.C. has 424 cases of the novel coronavirus and 10 have died. Also, six people in the province have fully recovered for the virus.

