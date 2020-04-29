Coronavirus outbreaks hit care homes in Langley, Surrey

Fraser Health's CEO and chief medical health officer addressed the new outbreaks

Fraser Health officials will be trying to trace down the source of a new COVID-19 infection that caused a second outbreak at the Langley Lodge.

The case affected a staff member at the Lodge, who is currently self-isolating at home.

The new infection did not originate in the senior care facility, according to Fraser Health.

“It appears this is the reintroduction of COVID-19, unfortunately, from the community,” said Dr. Martin Lavoie, Fraser Health’s chief medical health officer, speaking about the new case.

Fraser Health will attempt to do contact tracing to determine where the staff member who was affected picked up the virus.

“Of course, if we can find a link in terms of where it was acquired, we would certainly follow up.”

The other case in a local care home Monday was in the acquired brain injury unit at The Residence at Clayton Heights.

The infected resident is currently self-isolating in the facility, said Lavoie.

As usual, Fraser Health has sent medical SWAT teams to both facilities and put in place enhanced testing, limiting visitors and movements, and enhanced infection control.

This is the second outbreak at the Langley Lodge, after a previous outbreak was declared over on April 23. The Lodge staffer is in self-isolation at home.

That outbreak was snuffed out fairly quickly.

“There were no other cases identified, there was no spread,” said Lavoie.

Lavoie was also asked about outbreaks in Lower Mainland poultry processing plants, and he reiterated that the food from the plants is considered safe.

Langley Advance Times