Coronavirus closes office doors at Vernon Homeless outreach program

Turning Point Collaborative closes administration offices, services still accessible by appointment only

Turning Points Collaborative in Vernon has closed its office doors amid growing concerns around COVID-19, but its clientele can access programs by appointment.

Effective Friday, March 13, at 5 p.m. the office doors will be closed until further notice.

The society is working closely with the Centre for Disease Control (CDC), Interior Health and stakeholders.

Individuals experiencing homelessness and those with severe underlying chronic medical conditions are at higher risk of developing more serious complications from a virus outbreak like COVID-19.

The safety and health of clients, staff and guests is the society’s top priority always, and it is responding accordingly.

“We are being proactive with staff and encouraging clients to adopt best preventative practices as recommended by Health Canada and the Province of British Columbia’s health authorities,” the society said in a statement.

This includes hand washing and the upkeep of personal hygiene.

Protocols have been implemented at all of the society’s sites based on recommendations from the CDC and the World Health Organization.

Turning Points will continue to engage with community partners to ensure its doing everything it can to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Clients of WorkBC, the Homeless Prevention Program or the Homeless Outreach Provider will be still be seen, however, by appointment only.

Drop-in clients will not be accepted.

Clients who need to connect or make an appointment with these services can still do so.

To contact the Homeless Prevention Program co-ordinator, Eric Denison

Call (250) 542-3555 ext 211 or email eric.denison@turningpoints.ngo

To contact the Homeless Outreach Program coordinator, Kelly Denis

Call (250) 542-3555 ext 210 or email kelly.denis2@turningpoints.ngo

To contact WorkBC case manager contact, Rachelle Tessier

Call (250) 542-3555 ext 204 or email rachelle.tessier@turningpoints.ngo

To contact WorkBC case manager contact, Malmie Gunawardena

Call (250) 542-3555 ext 208 or email malmie.gunawardena@turningpoints.ngo

