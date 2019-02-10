Corfield lawsuit could be months from decision: City of Parksville

This early design image for 222 Corfield St. South shows what the supportive housing building could look like. — Courtesy BC Housing

The wait continues.

The City of Parksville advises residents that legal proceedings, seeking to have the B.C. Supreme Court declare the rezoning bylaw authorizing the supportive housing project at 222 Corfield St. South invalid and to have the bylaw set aside, continue through the court process.

A city release stated that while the court has been notified Parksville council directed the city’s lawyers to not defend the legal proceedings and to consent to the bylaw being declared invalid and set aside, BC Housing’s application to be added as a party in the legal proceedings was approved by the court, to allow BC Housing to defend the validity of the bylaw.

The city says it expects it will be some months before any decision as to the validity of the bylaw is made by the court in the legal proceedings.

Parksville council continues to participate in ongoing discussions with staff at BC Housing to address concerns expressed by members of the community, states the release, adding council members continue to be available to discuss concerns about the project with Parksville residents.

The city is also directing anyone with questions about the construction of the project or about supportive housing to call BC Housing at 1-866-465-6873.

— NEWS Staff