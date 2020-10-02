Cordova Bay draft plan ready for Saanich resident input

Work is underway at the site of The Haro in Cordova Bay, a new mixed-use development in the area. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Saanich is ready to hear more from residents as it prepares several local area plans, including one to guide growth and development in Cordova Bay and the Cordova Bay Village.

The district used a previous public engagement process to gather and understand community issues and priorities that went into the development of the draft plan now ready for public review.

The draft was released online in July and staff are planning potential in-person engagement opportunities for October.

“Through the public consultation to date, together we have created a robust plan, looking at areas of mobility to sustainability, land use to transportation and parks to economic vibrancy. We look forward to hearing feedback from community members on this document that will guide us in the years to come,” Mayor Fred Haynes said.

In person open houses are set for Oct. 6, 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Greek Orthodox Church hall, 4648 Elk Lake Dr. Drop-in is permitted, however the restriction to 10 people per one-hour session is a requirement. Preference will be given to those who register in advance.

In keeping with COVID-19 protocols, participants must register using Saanich Recreation’s online system to attend during a one-hour time slot with a maximum of 10 people during any one-hour period. Details on this procedure can be found at saanich.ca/cordova.

Residents can attend a virtual open house, review the draft and review questions already explored, online at bit.ly/2G7rORXl.

With public feedback from those events and the online survey in hand, staff will adjust the draft plan before presenting it to council, likely late this year or in early 2021.

