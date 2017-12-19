Coquihalla reopens southbound

Road conditions are worsening and issues are already arising.

Earlier this week there were closures on the Coquihalla.

UPDATE: 5:45 p.m.

The Coquihalla is now reopen in the southbound lanes following several vehicle incidents on Tuesday.

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

Highway 8 was also forced to close Tuesday afternoon following a vehicle incident.

The road is closed in both directions 15 km west of Lower Nicola, at Aberdeen Road. There is currently no estimated time of reopening and no detour is available.

Highway 1 is now open to single lane alternating traffic.

UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed southbound between Merritt and Hope due to several spun out commercial vehicles.

DriveBC is estimating the time of reopening to be between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Highway 1 is also closed near Cherry Creek between Kamloops and Cache Creek following a head-on collision between two semi trucks.

An alternative route is available via Highway 8.

Transportation BC is reporting between 10 and 12 centimetres of snow falling an hour.

A travel advisory is in affect for the Coquihalla and travel is not recommended unless completely necessary. A heavy snowfall warning continues for the region which is causing limited visibility for drivers.

Driving conditions on mountain highways have already taken a turn for the worse.

The southbound lane of the Coquihalla, between Merritt and Hope, is now closed because of what DriveBC is calling a “spun out commercial vehicle.”

There is an assessment of the route in progress, and traffic is being re-routed from Highway 8 and Highway 1. They expect to know more by noon.

