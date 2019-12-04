Coquihalla northbound open following collision

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.
The Coquihalla is now open northbound.
Emergency crews have cleared the scene between Hope and Merritt.
Drivers should still expect delays.
CLEAR – #BCHwy5 – NB vehicle incidents at Larson Hill on the #Coquihalla have cleared NB lanes and is now OPEN from #HopeBC to #MerrittBC.
— DriveBC TOK (@DriveBC_TOK) December 4, 2019
ORIGINAL:
The Coquihalla is closed northbound following a crash just before 12 p.m.
DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident between Highway 3 and Highway 5A, Highway 97C. Emergency vehicles are on scene.
Drivers should anticipate traffic delays along Highway 5.
An alternate route along Highway 3 and Highway 1 are available.
Highway 3 is also closed in both directions near Christina Lake. A traffic assessment is taking place and motorists can expect single alternating lanes to open within the hour.
UPDATE – CLOSED – #BCHwy5 – NB vehicle incidents at Larson Hill on the #Coquihalla has CLOSED NB lanes from #HopeBC to #MerrittBC.
Estimate time of opening is 12:30 PM.
— DriveBC TOK (@DriveBC_TOK) December 4, 2019