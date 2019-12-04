Multiple highway closures and slowdowns on Highway 1 and on the Coquihalla on Tuesday, Dec.4, 2019. (DriveBC)

Coquihalla, Hwy. 1 blocked north of Hope due to vehicle incidents and rockfall

DriveBC says drivers should expect major delays

  • Dec. 4, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Two highways leading in and out of the Lower Mainland are blocked Tuesday morning, and it’s unclear when they will open.

Highway 1 is blocked in both direction at Yale, about 25 kilometres north of Hope, due to rockfall. DriveBC said the road is closed in both directions and an assessment is in progress. A detour is not available, the agency said.

The Coquihalla is closed northbound near the summit, about 50 kilometres north of Hope, due to a vehicle incident. According to DriveBC, emergency vehicles are on scene and drivers should expect “major delays.”

Drivers are asked to take Highway 3 as their detour.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘It’s about time:’ Nanaimo’s first licensed cannabis store opens
Next story
Corcan-Meadowood group unhappy with regional district

Just Posted

Most Read