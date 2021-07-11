Serious crash closes southbound of the Coquihalla Highway Sunday morning. (DriveBC)

Coquihalla Highway now open again after serious crash Sunday morning

Early morning crash closed southbound lanes for air ambulance to land

  • Jul. 11, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Update: 9 a.m.

Southbound of the Coquihalla is now open again after a vehicle incident that brought air ambulance to the scene Sunday morning.

Around 8: 30 a.m., an air ambulance landed on the Coquihalla Highway near Larson Hill for a vehicle incident, said Drive BC this morning.

The serious crash took place around 8 a.m. on Highway 5. Southbound was closed and DriveBC said to expect major delays.

The vehicle incident took place between Larson Hill and Juliet Rd., 31 km north of Coquihalla Summit.

Saturday night there was a vehicle incident that closed northbound for a time near Merritt.

Penticton Western News

Previous story
No growth in small wildfire burning outside of Princeton
Next story
Crews battle wildfire near same spot as homeless-camp fire 3 months ago by Chilliwack River

Just Posted