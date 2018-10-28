Coquihalla highway closed northbound from Hope to Merritt

The Coquihalla highway is closed northbound between Hope and Merritt due to a 'vehicle incident'.

There is so far no estimated time of opening and drivers should plan to use Highway 1 or 3 as alternate routes. Drive BC will issue another update at 11:30 a.m.

CLOSED – #BCHwy5 is closed northbound between #HopeBC and #MerrittBC due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. No estimated time of opening. Please use alternate route via #BCHwy1 or #BCHwy3. Next update 10:15 AM. — DriveBC LM (@DriveBC_LM) October 28, 2018

A snowfall warning is also in effect for the Hope to Merritt stretch, with 10 to 20 centimetres of ‘heavy flurries’ expected to fall on higher elevations of the highway.

The snowfall will continue tonight and Drive BC is warning of delays southbound.

#BCHwy5 snowfall warning in effect for the #Coquihalla, NB is already closed and SB you can expect delays and winter conditions https://t.co/WV09z75s1z — DriveBC LM (@DriveBC_LM) October 28, 2018

