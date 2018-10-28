Coquihalla highway closed northbound from Hope to Merritt

Brent Holmgren/Facebook

The Coquihalla highway is closed northbound between Hope and Merritt due to a 'vehicle incident'.

The Coquihalla highway is closed northbound between Hope and Merritt due to a ‘vehicle incident’.

There is so far no estimated time of opening and drivers should plan to use Highway 1 or 3 as alternate routes. Drive BC will issue another update at 11:30 a.m.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for the Hope to Merritt stretch, with 10 to 20 centimetres of ‘heavy flurries’ expected to fall on higher elevations of the highway.

The snowfall will continue tonight and Drive BC is warning of delays southbound.

More to follow.

