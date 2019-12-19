Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt due to car accidents

The Coquihalla Highway is closed between Hope and Merritt because of several vehicle accidents, according to Drive BC.
Road conditions appear to be treacherous throughout the Interior and motorists are advised to stay off the roads if possible.
Snow began falling earlier this evening and is expected to dump 30 to 60 cm of snow by late Friday afternoon for the Coquihalla, AllisonPass, Kootenay Pass and Rogers Pass.
#BCHwy5 – Closed, in both directions, between #HopeBC and #MerrittBC. Snowfall in progress. Webcams: https://t.co/EdKVSwls42 Snow begins this evening and into Saturday. 30-60 cm of snow by late Friday afternoon for #Coquihalla #AllisonPass #KootenayPass #RogersPass #bcstorm #bc pic.twitter.com/Tc3AX4nhHj
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 20, 2019
