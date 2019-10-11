Cops make fentanyl bust in Castlegar

Castlegar RCMP say a drug bust in the city on Tuesday netted fentanyl and other drugs.

Police executed a search warrant on the 700 block of 10th Avenue with the Joint Castlegar and Trail RCMP Crime Reduction Unit and general duty members.

“Police searched the residence and located what is believed to over 280 fentanyl pills, cocaine and drug packaging paraphernalia along with over $5,900 dollars of currency,” says a police news release.

Bradley Morehouse, a 53-year-old resident of Castlegar, was arrested on scene.

Morehouse will be held in custody until October 17 where he will appear via video before the Castlegar Provincial Court House.