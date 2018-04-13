Cops give ride to young boy after cougar sighting

Most parents cringe at the idea of having their child delivered home in a police cruiser.

However when your son is very small, and there is a large cougar in the neighborhood, that can only be good news.

Thursday just before 3 p.m. Princeton RCMP received a report of a large cougar in the area of Vermilion Forks Elementary School.

“We attended immediately and spoke with a witness who said he saw a large cougar jump his back fence and enter his neighbor’s garage,” said Corporal Chad Parsons.

The school was notified, and the school district issued a robocall to all parents to alert them to the situation.

While looking for the cat, officers saw a young boy.

“We hadn’t cleared the area and he was just a little guy walking by himself,” said Parsons. “We didn’t want to take a chance of him running on to a cougar so we gave him a lift…he hopped right in.”

There were no further sightings of the cougar reported.

