Cops for Kids fundraising opens with relay race

This year’s Cops For Kids fundraising will start this Friday with a ‘friendly’ rivalry between the BC Sheriff Service, Cranbrook Fire Services and the Cranbrook RCMP Detachment.

S/Sgt. Kelly Hunter, of the BC Sheriff’s Service, will be participating in this year’s annual ride. The bikers leave Kelowna on Sept. 6 and will travel over 1,000 kilometers before ending the ride in Kelowna on Sept. 15.

During the summer, Hunter has set out to do several fundraising events, partnering with different business in town. On Friday, Hunter has challenged the police and fire to a relay race where each department comes up with a separate challenge.

“I am so proud to be a part of this amazing ride benefitting kids in the East Kootenays. All money raised stays in the Cranbrook area, benefitting youth in many different ways”, says Hunter.

Come watch the sheriffs battle for supremacy and bragging rights on Friday, June 7th at 5:30 pm on 1st St between 10th and 11th Avenues. Donations would be greatly accepted.