Cops for Cancer riders head through Langley on quest for a cure

The local law enforcement officers are riding 500 km in five days

Tour de Valley riders got ready to ride after lunch at the Cascades Casino in Langley City on Thursday, Sept. 23. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

The Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley team cycled through Langley on Thursday, part of their five-day, 500 kilometre effort to combat childhood cancers.

The cyclists, who are all law enforcement officers from around the Fraser Valley, visited local schools and businesses, to thank them for donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

“This is my very first tour,” said Krista Vrolyk, a Chilliwack RCMP officer.

Before this, she was not a cyclist, she said.

“When I got my road bike, I was not even sure how to shift [gears],” she noted.

Now she’s finished riding almost 100 kilometres a day over the course of a week to raise funds.

She noted that Wednesday’s ride through Abbotsford included quite a few hills and a bit of rain, but they kept going.

“The students in the schools totally brought us energy,” Vrolyk said.

Money raised by the province’s Cops for Cancer rides – there are several rides in different areas of the province – goes towards cancer research and support. The ride has long had a relationship with kids in cancer treatment and recovery, as well.

The last two years have seen significant alterations to the Tour de Valley’s ride due to the pandemic.

In 2020, riders held self-supported rides in small groups, visiting local schools and donors.

This year, the full ride is back, but at a shorter duration than its usual nine days and 850 kilometers.

To donate to Cops for Cancer, visit support.cancer.ca.

