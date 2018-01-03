Cop killed in Abbotsford honoured by police in England

Const. John Davidson's name was incribed on a memorial wall by the Northumbia Police

Cont. John Davidson, the Abbotsford cop shot to death in November, was honoured by his former police department in England last week.

The Northumbria Police held a memorial on Friday, Dec. 29 to unveil his name on the force’s memorial wall at its Middle Engine Lane Police Station in Wallsend. Davidson’s wife, Denise, and his three children, Drew, Dina and Fay, flew in from Canada to attend the ceremony.

Davidson served with the Northumbria Police from 1993 until he moved to Canada in 2006.

“When you join Northumbria Police you became a member of the Force family and that doesn’t change when you move on,” temporary chief Const. Winton Keenen said in a statement. “John’s former colleagues, many of whom considered him a good friend, continue to speak with warmth and affection about a man who, was clearly dedicated to his role.”