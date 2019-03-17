Coombs woman opposed to proposed telecommunications tower starts petition

A Coombs woman has started a petition against a proposed 61-metre telecommunications facility that would be located 300 metres from her family’s home.

Amy McIntyre has collected close to 150 signatures from others who share her opposition for the large Rogers self-support structure that is proposed for private land in Coombs.

“I got 100 (signatures) in the first five days which was my goal,” McIntyre said.

READ MORE: Public meeting set for March 1 on telecommunications facility in Coombs

McIntyre, who lives on a rural Coombs property with her husband and two children, believes the telecommunications tower is not appropriate for the country community and that it will bring many adverse implications.

“It’s four to five times the height of the average tree around here, it’s going to stick out like a sore thumb, there are no towers anywhere around it,” McIntyre said. “You’re going to see it driving too and from Coombs in every direction because it’s not too far off from the highway.”

McIntyre believes the tower would also have a negative affect of property value.

“People live out here because they want nature, they want to see the mountains and the trees and they have livestock,” she said. “Nobody is going to want to buy a beautiful property in the country with a cell tower 200 feet out their window.”

Aside from the visual aspect, McIntyre believes radiation increases cancer risks and neurological disorders.

Rogers is taking comments on the proposes structure until March 25. Anyone wishing to voice concerns or discuss the tower can call 778-870-1388, or email briangregg@sitepathconsulting.com.