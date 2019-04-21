Coombs farm auction returns April 28

Livestock, plants and farm implements will be up for sale when the Coombs Farmers’ Institute hosts its 41st annual Spring Farm Auction at the Coombs Fairgrounds Sunday, April 28. - Submitted photo

The Coombs Farmers’ Institute (CFI) hosts the Annual Spring Farm Auction on Sunday, April 28 at the Coombs Fair Grounds (1014 Ford Rd.).

This marks the 41st year this event will attract consignors and bidders from all over the Island, the Sunshine Coast and the Gulf Islands to buy and sell livestock and farm equipment.

Traditionally, on offer is a wide array of livestock, including poultry and fowl, and varying numbers of sheep, goats, hogs and cattle.

Due to the presence of RHD (Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease) in the Mid Island feral rabbit population, the CFI will not be accepting any consignments of rabbits.

In the big auction arena, items can range from tractors, haying and field equipment to small tools and miscellaneous farm and garden equipment. Anyone interested in growing flowers or food will be kept busy choosing from a wide array of bedding plants, fruit trees, berry canes and perennials.

All proceeds from the auction support CFI’s scholarship and bursaries program, local and provincial 4-H clubs and classes teaching food growing. Incorporated in 1914, the CFI represents local farmers and provides agricultural education.

Bidder cards are $2 and lunch and snacks will be available.

Auction item viewing begins at 10 a.m., farm equipment auctions begins at 11 a.m. and the livestock auction begins at 1 p.m. Those planning on buying livestock must bring an appropriate container to safely transport your animal home. There will be an adjustable height ramp set up at the barns for loading and off loading of livestock. There is no buyer’s fee.

