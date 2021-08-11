Cooling centres opened again around Comox Valley

Environment Canada expects daytime highs into the 30s into the weekend

Hot weather will continue, and local governments are again offering cooling stations. File photo/James Day on Unsplash

With sweltering temperatures back, local governments have been working together to set aside cooling centres for people needing shelter.

Environment Canada has advised that daytime highs will be above 30C, combined with overnight lows in the mid to upper teens through Sunday morning.

The Comox Valley Regional District is working with municipal partners to advise residents without adequate shelter, or who need to escape the heat, of several options:

Courtenay

Comox Valley Sports Centre, Arena #1

Wednesday, Aug. 11 to Friday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (if needed)

Downstairs at the Courtenay, Florence Filberg Centre (in partnership with Transition Society)

Open Wednesday, Aug. 11 to Friday, Aug. 13 from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Additional weekend dates are possible depending on the weather forecast. Follow the City of Courtenay on social media or visit www.courtenay.ca for updates.

Rotary Water Park at Lewis Park

Water park hours extended Wednesday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 15, open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day www.courtenay.ca/waterpark.

Courtenay Outdoor Pool and Wading Pool

For schedule information visit www.courtenay.ca/pool. For updates on additional cooling options in the City of Courtenay during the heatwave, follow the City of Courtenay on social media or visit www.courtenay.ca.

Comox

Comox Community Centre Indoor Cooling Areas (1855 Noel Ave.)

Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 12 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Comox Fire Hall Outdoor Cooling Mist Station (1870 Noel Ave.)

Located in front of the fire hall, daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (offering shade shelter and a dog bowl for four-legged friends).

Comox Rotary Splash Park, Marina Park (127 Port Augusta St.)

Open daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cumberland

Cumberland Recreation Centre (2665 Dunsmuir Ave.)

Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 12 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cumberland Council Chamber (2675 Dunsmuir Ave.)

Saturday, Aug. 14 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Cumberland Village Park, Water Spray Park

Open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The local governments offered cooling stations during the record-high temperatures that hit in late June. During the several days of the “heat dome,” the daytime temperatures reached into the high 30s.

For the next several days, people are encouraged to drink plenty of water, even before feeling thirsty, and to stay in cool places. Check on your loved ones and neighbours, especially seniors, to make sure they are cool and drinking water. For more information on heat safety, visit Island Health’s website.

Comox Valley Record