Cooler weather, not enough for removing ban on campfires, fireworks, says Maple Ridge fire chief

Fire ban on fires such as campfires, fireworks, kiki torches will continue to remain in effect for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)

Despite the campfire ban getting lifted in several parts of the province, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows resident will have to wait longer for an all-clear.

Starting Aug. 27 noon, campfire bans were lifted by B.C. Wildfire in the Cariboo region and much of the Kootenays, excluding the Boundary areas. However, campfire bans remain in effect for the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, as well as the Thompson-Nicola, Okanagan and Boundary regions.

READ MORE: B.C. Wildfire defends lift of campfire bans in parts of province as summer subsides

Campfire ban is also in effect for the Golden Ears Provincial Park.

In Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows too, ban on fires will continue for a while, according to Maple Ridge fire chief Howard Exner.

“Some cooler weather and drop in fire weather danger indexes were seen in the last couple of days. However it doesn’t take long to go back to extreme weather. We could end up back in a situation where we have extreme fire behaviour,” explained Exner.

“We will still have the regular fire ban on fires such as campfires, fireworks, kiki torches, sky lanterns, etc. in place.”

ALSO READ: Smoke pours out of Maple Ridge home, police chopper hovering overhead

Have a story tip? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News