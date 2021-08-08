Cooler temperatures, rain help Garrison Lake fire burning near Manning Park

Cooler temperatures and rain has helped the Garrison Lake wildfire burning near Manning Park, said BC Wildfire on Sunday.

Rain has been falling in the area since Saturday morning.

Wildfire personnel will be evaluating the threat to properties in the Highway 3 corridor today, and doing mop-up. The rain gauge in Eastgate indicates the area received 10 mm of precipitation overnight.

“The weather is favourable today to reduce fire behaviour with light precipitation, cool temperatures, and low westerly winds,” said BC Wildfire.

The size of the fire is estimated at 12,000 hectares to account for the planned aerial ignition that was conducted Saturday on the southwest corner of the fire. Air crews will re-map the perimeter today via helicopter, said BC Wildfire. The fire perimeter did not grow on any other flanks Saturday.

BC Wildfire has been working with B.C. Parks along the southwest flank of the fire at Bonnevier Creek and the Bonnevier ridgeline.

With conditions favourable, the burn went ahead at 4 p.m.

On Friday, an extra helicopter was brought in to support one already assigned, to support guard lines above Highway 3. A tender truck has also been painting fire retardant along guard lines and on telecommunication poles.

Additional fire retardant has been place in preparation for the planned burn.

Heavy smoke and open flame may have been visible from Highway 3 near Eastgate on Saturday.

Additional firefighters, aviation resources and structural protection crews will be on scene.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is continuing to keep an eye on the situation and whether there is any risk to public safety along Highway 3.

