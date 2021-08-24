Cooler temperatures, precipitation slows spread of Mount Law fire in West Kelowna

Parts of the fire is still uncontained in areas and crews are working for containment

The Mount Law wildfire seen from downtown Kelowna on Sunday, Aug. 15, just hours after the fire was first spotted. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Cold temperatures, high humidity and some precipitation are aiding the fire fight of the Mount Law blaze.

The fire has slowly spread down the slope in the south towards the guard above Highway 97C. Crews will be conducting very small, planned hand ignitions to burn small pockets of fuel between the fire and the guard around areas of the fire.

“The Mount Law Wildfire remains active and West Kelowna and Peachland Fire Rescue crews are working alongside BC Wildfire to continue to support fire suppression efforts,” said West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund.

The following properties remain on evacuation order:

4713 MacKinnon Road

3250 Highway 97

Thirteen heavy equipment, five helicopters, 105 firefighters and 34 support staff are deployed at the fire.

One westbound lane on Highway 97C is closed to traffic for the safety of crews and motorists. Motorists are urged to follow directions of highway and emergency workers and drive safely according to conditions.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Evacuation ordered for several Westside Road homes after new wildfire ignites

@paulatr12paula.tran@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Lake Country Calendar