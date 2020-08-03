Cooler days help crews fighting fire on mountainside southwest of Nanaimo

Firefighters making progress, but it's 'slow-going,' says B.C. Wildfire Service

The fire on Green Mountain southwest of Nanaimo as it looked from the sky yesterday. (B.C. Wildfire Service photo)

Cooler days have helped crews fight a fire on a mountainside southwest of Nanaimo.

The Green Mountain wildfire is at 16 hectares as of Monday after expanding one hectare since Sunday.

Dorthe Jakobsen, fire information officer with B.C. Wildfire Service, said the fire is at 40 per cent containment.

“We’re making good progress, but it’s very difficult terrain; it’s quite challenging,” she said. “So it’s going to be a little bit slow-going here as we work through the 16 hectares to make sure that the fire is out.”

There are two helicopters, 40 firefighters, fallers and heavy equipment at the location.

Jakobsen said there is rain in some regions of the Coastal Fire Centre, just not in the southern parts where she said it’s most needed.

“Rain is always helpful and a cool, cloudy day like this is good for fire behaviour, as well,” she said.

READ ALSO: Crews work overnight to try to put out wildfire on Pender Island

READ ALSO: Crews report ‘good progress’ fighting wildfire southwest of Nanaimo

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni Valley News