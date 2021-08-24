Cool weather and rain helping on Garrison Lake wildfire

Crews are focusing on three main flanks of the fire

BC Wildfire crews on scene at the Garrison Lake Wildfire southwest of Princeton on Aug. 20. (BC WIldfire Service)

Cool temperatures and recent rain is helping the teams currently fighting the Garrison Lake wildfire.

On Aug. 24, crews were focusing their work on three flanks of the fire.

Along the east flank, they are reinforcing the guards and mopping up hot spots from Sunday Summit to Sunday Creek.

Along the west flank, crews are working on mopping up from the Whipsaw Forest Service Road to Whipsaw Creek and felling any dangerous trees in the area. Heavy equipment is being deployed to the Whipsaw area down to the Huckleberry to support fire guard construction.

Along the southwest flank, firefighters are working in the Bonnevier Creek and Bonnevier Ridge areas.

Structure protection crews are continuing to work on systems at Kennedy Lake and Eastgate, with the fire currently looking very quiet behind Eastgate according to BC Wildfire.

