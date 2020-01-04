Cool Aid seeks warm gear for region’s vulnerable

Coats, gloves, hats and more can be dropped off until Jan. 7

Bonnie Fredrick is one of the happy recipients from the Winter Coat Drive in 2018. (Photo courtesy Casual Labour Pool).

Cool Aid is asking the public to consider donating coats, hats, gloves and other warm gear needed by the less fortunate this time of year.

Tuesday, Jan. 7, is the last day to drop off warm clothing items at Cool Aid’s Labour Pool. The items will be given away to people who need them the following day.

Wendy Stone, organizer and coordinator of Cool Aid’s Community Casual Labour Pool, says the organization had a great response when they appealed to the public for gift cards — which were given to all shelter guests and apartment building tenants. Now she hopes the same can be done to share the warmth.

Clothing can be dropped off at 465 Swift St. near Wharf Street on weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will be given away at the Downtown Community Centre, 755 Pandora Ave.

Anyone in need of warm gear is invited to stop by and shop for some free items.

