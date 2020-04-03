Convoy of essential service vehicles visit Nelson hospital and care homes

The event was meant as a thank you to front-line workers

Thirty four vehicles from a variety of emergency services organizations traveled through Nelson in a convoy Thursday evening to pass by Kootenay Lake Hospital, Mountain Lake Seniors Community and Lakeview Village to express support for staff at those facilities and their work during COVID-19. At Kootenay Lake Hospital, staff stood outside waving and cheering as the procession drove past with lights flashing. Photos: Bill Metcalfe

A convoy of emergency vehicles travelled through Nelson on Thursday evening, their lights and sirens expressing thanks to the city’s health care workers and to each other.

The 34-vehicle procession included police officers, fire fighters, conservation officers, sheriffs, search and rescue personnel, and salvage workers. They visited Kootenay Lake Hospital, Mountain Lake Seniors Community and Lakeview Village where staff stood outside waving.

Paramedic Kari Whitfield, one of the organizers, said it was a way for essential service workers to say thank you to each other.

“What is happening in the world today with the COVID-19 virus, the uncertainty, the stress, the fear, we all feel it,” she said.

“To the people of Nelson people that stood out on the streets, at their windows, their balconies and patios, honked in their cars as we drove past, thank you. We continue to do what we do because of you.”

Nelson Star