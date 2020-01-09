Police in Nanaimo arrest man convicted of drug trafficking and weapons who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole violations. (File photo)

Convicted drug trafficker and violent offender arrested in Nanaimo

Suspect was wanted on Canada-wide warrant for parole violations

A suspect with a history of drug trafficking, violence and firearms offences was arrested with help from the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team in Nanaimo on Wednesday.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, at about 9 p.m. ERT members entered a home on Chestnut Street and arrested Curtis Jesse Houle, 35, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole violations.

Houle was taken into custody without incident along with two other adults.

A search of the residence turned up a replica Glock firearm, ammunition and a sawed-off shotgun. Officers also found approximately two ounces of what is believed to be methamphetamine and cocaine, and $2,000 in Canadian currency.

Charges of drug trafficking and firearm offences will be forwarded at a later date.

The two adults arrested at the residence were later released with no charges pending and the investigation is continuing.

