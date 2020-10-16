Convicted Abbotsford high school killer seeks ‘not criminally responsible’ hearing

Proceedings underway Friday to determine whether Gabriel Klein will get new hearing

Proceedings began Friday morning (Oct. 16) in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminter to determine whether convicted killer Gabriel Klein should receive a hearing on his mental competence when he fatally stabbed 13-year-old Letisha Reimer in 2016.

Klein was convicted in March of the second-degree murder of Reimer and the aggravated assault of her 14-year-old friend (whose name is protected by a publication ban). The pair, whom Klein did not know, were attacked in the foyer of Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016.

Klein’s sentencing hearing was originally scheduled to take place Sept. 23 and 24 at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, but Reimer’s family was told the week before that Klein was seeking a hearing to determine whether he is not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder (NCRMD).

The matter was postponed until today and, if an NCRMD hearing proceeds, nine more dates have been scheduled in November and December. Due to occupany limits in the courtroom due to COVID-19, reporters listened in via teleconference.

Submissions on Friday began with Crown lawyer Rob Macgowan arguing that the NCRMD hearing should not proceed.

Macgowan said there were “tactical decisions” made by Klein and his lawyers at trial, which included not proceeding with an NCRMD defence, although at the outset of the trial they had indicated they would.

The defence at trial argued that Klein was suffering from a mental illness at the time of the attack and should be found guilty of manslaughter. But Justice Heather Holmes convicted him of second-degree murder, saying the evidence did not support that he was suffering from a mental disturbance when he stabbed the two girls.

Second-degree murder comes with a life sentence, with parole eligibiity of 10 to 25 years, to be determined by the judge.

Macgowan said Friday that all the relevant evidence was presented at trial, and a finding has already been made by the courts.

He said statements presented at trial in which Klein said he was “delusional, heard voices instructing him to kill’ were found by the court to be “worthy of extremely little weight” and did not raise “a reasonable doubt on intent.”

“The Crown submits that this is a finding that cannot be revisited,” Macgowan said.

Defence lawyer Martin Peters began his arguments around 11:30 a.m. on Friday but due to long periods of his microphone cutting out during the teleconference, only a small portion of his submission could be heard.

It appeared that Peters was suggesting that new evidence had arisen after the trial, leading to his belief that Klein should be permitted an NCR hearing.

The court broke for lunch at 12:30 p.m. and is due back at 2 p.m., at which time Justice Holmes is expected to make a decision on whether an NCR hearing should proceed.

Klein was initially found unfit to stand trial after he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, but was later found to be fit for trial.

An NCR ruling means that a judge believes an individual did not have the capacity to appreciate his or her actions and know right from wrong at the time of their offence.

Individuals who receive such a ruling fall under the mandate of the BC Review Board, which conducts an assessment to determine whether the person should be detained in a hospital, discharged in the community under certain conditions or discharged without conditions.

More to come …

