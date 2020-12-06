Controversial Twin Lakes development goes to public hearing

The owner of Twin Lakes Golf Course is going to a public hearing Monday in hopes of starting to phase in his development beside his property. (Google Maps)

The controversial Twin Lakes Golf Course housing development is back on the table and going to a virtual public hearing on Monday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

The applicant, Twin Lakes Golf Course Limited owner Suki Sekhon along with his Vancouver-based team CRS Group of Companies are looking to begin the first phase consisting of a 50 multi-unit development.

The project would be a multi-use resort at the Twin Lakes Golf Course, with approximately 226 multi-family residential dwelling units phased in as water capacity is proven.

The Regional District Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) will be holding the electronic public hearing regarding the rezoning proposal. This meeting can be accessed at rdos.webex.com (Meeting number: 146 012 3074 / password: RD@S)

The applicant will be looking to allow duplexes as a permitted dwelling type, and to allow for a campground but eliminate zoning for a campground on the hillside.

RELATED: Twin Lakes holds open house in 2018

The controversial project has had several owners and proposals since the 1970s.

Twin Lakes residents have gone against the development, concerned about water levels in the area unable to handle new development. There is also only one road to service the entire population of Twin Lakes. There is no fire service in the area either.

The concern is that there is not enough water to sustain the new development and the existing residents around Twin Lakes. A hydrogeological assessment called the Golder Report was commissioned in 2012. The development dates back more than two decades and requires approval from provincial and local levels of government.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton Western News